CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is set to host a free Independence Day concert and celebration Friday night at The Joe.

Organizers say the family-friendly musical event will feature the Charleston Symphony Orchestra which promises a mix of patriotic and classical tunes.

“Charleston Symphony will showcase a selection of patriotic music by John Stafford Smith, Sousa, a salute to the armed forces, and pops favorites by renowned composers such as Tchaikovsky,” said city leaders.

Special guest artist Javetta Campbell will join the orchestra to perform Broadway show tunes and pop music, plus Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will narrate Lincoln Portrait by Aaron Copland.

“It’s going to be a great concert. Lots of patriotic music, and some guest artists as well. Last year we had a guest conductor by Charlie the RiverDog- he was amazing,” said Mayor Tecklenburg. “It’s fun for the whole family.”

There will also be fireworks during the celebration.

The event starts at 8:00 p.m. and is open to the public; however, organizers say seating is limited to tickets must be reserved. Click here to get yours!

Gates will open at 6:00 p.m., and guests can enjoy concessions from the RiverDogs hospitality team.