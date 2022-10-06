CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With Halloween just around the corner, TripAdvisor compiled a list of the best-rated, bone-chilling experiences that mix just the right amount of fun and fright.

One spook-filled Charleston experience has been ranked among the best in the nation.

The Haunted Evening Horse and Carriage Tour of Charleston, operated by Old South Carriage Carriage Company, offers Charleston’s only haunted carriage tour and landed at number four on TripAdvisor’s rankings.

Guests travel by carriage after dark to revel in the hauntings of historic downtown Charleston on this part-history, part-ghost tour. The carriage stops at some of the Holy City’s most infamous haunted spots like the Mills House hotel and Old Exchange Building as guides share tales of pirates, spirits, and ghosts.

The twilight tour is offered most nights beginning at the Old South Carriage Company headquarters and lasts about 40 minutes. Ticket information can be found here.

Charleston’s haunted carriage tour was the only South Carolina experience to make the list, but neighboring Savannah, Ga.’s ‘History & Haunts Candlelit Walking Ghost Tour’ took the number three spot.

These are the nation’s best-rated spooky experiences, according to TripAdvisor: