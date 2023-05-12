CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston’s annual celebration of Greek culture is back this weekend for its 52nd year.

The Charleston Greek Festival is happening this weekend at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity.

Recognized as the third-largest festival in Charleston, the three-day event dates back to 1970 and usually draws over 35,000 attendees each year.

Attendees will get to enjoy plenty of delicious food, wine, live music, dancing, and more.

The festival takes places from May 12 through May 14.

Festival dates and times:

Friday, May 12: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 13: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 14: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Church Service: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Tickets and more information can be found here.