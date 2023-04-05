CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An annual festival celebrating Greek culture will return for its 52nd year next month.

The Charleston Greek Festival takes place over a three-day weekend at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity.

Organizers say it’s the third-largest festival in Charleston, dating back to 1970, and typically draws more than 35,000 attendees each year.

The festival features plenty of delicious food, wine, live music, dancing, and more beginning May 12th through the 14th.

Festival dates

Friday, May 12th- 5 pm – 10 pm

Saturday, May 13th– 11 am – 10 pm

Sunday, May 14th- 12 pm – 6 pm

Sunday’s Church Service – 10 am – 11:30 am