CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of people ventured into downtown Charleston on Sunday to celebrate the holiday season.

Folks did not let the threat of rain stop them from gathering along Meeting and Broad Streets during the afternoon as a sea of floats, bands, businesses and many friendly and familiar faces marched along in the city’s annual Christmas parade.

Not long after the parade came to an end, the celebration moved over to Marion Square for the city’s official Christmas tree lighting, which was also broadcast live on News 2.

After various festive performances — including Stratford High School graduate Tommy Brown who offered a rendition of ‘Jingle Bells’ on News 2 — Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler gave a grand countdown and signaled the flip of the switch — lighting the large tree of lights in the center of the park.

Marion Square was also full of other holiday decorations inviting you to stop by, enjoy a walk through the park, and even take a few photos under the tree.

“King Street and downtown look beautiful this year. It’s all decorated, I hope everyone comes down,” said Mayor Tecklenburg. “Each weekend we have our Holiday Market and just lots of good things going on in the city.”

The Charleston Holiday Market will take place in Marion Square every Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. through December 17.