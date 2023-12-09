CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston holiday boat parade is returning to Charleston’s waterfront on Saturday afternoon.

Some say Charleston’s holiday boat parade is a Lowcountry tradition. Locals watch the festively decorated boats proceed from the Cooper River, through the Charleston Harbor and into the Ashley River.

The festivities begin along the shores of Mount Pleasant at 5 p.m. and guests can start viewing at 7:30 p.m. from the downtown peninsula.

This free event is produced by the City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs.

