Charleston hospital sees 50% drop in ER visits since beginning of COVID-19

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – Emergency rooms across the Lowcountry are seeing fewer patients since the Coronavirus pandemic began.

Doctors say while it is good for people to stay home, they’re worried some patients are staying at home too long.

Trident medical center says they are seeing 50% fewer adult patients in the ER than usual.

Many of the patients that are coming in after waiting too long are heart patients.

Kenneth Perry, Assistant Medical Director at Trident Emergency Department said he has seen patients that suffered heart attacks but waited two or three days to come in and get checked out due to fear of contracting COVID-19.

“So I myself have seen patients who have waited at home a multiple number of days because they don’t want to come in and by the time they come in their issues are just too advanced, too severe for us to really be able to help them as much as we could have been able to do so.”

Perry says the emergency room is open, they have the beds, and it is safe to come and get treatment if you need it.

“Certainly things like chest pain, difficulty speaking, difficulty using an arm or leg, any sort of signs or symptoms of stroke or heart attack we’re certainly your first line,” said Perry.

Darren Sidney, Medical Director of Electrophysiology at Trident Medical Center says the results of waiting too long to treat a heart attack can lead to permanent damage.

“So if you wait to long when you’re having a heart attack for example then obviously that heart instead of being reperfused by the cardiologist and getting more blood flow and returning to normal function can form scar tissue.”

Doctor Sidney says the scar tissue can then cause congestive heart failure, arrythimia, and sudden cardiac death.

“If you’re having chest pain, if you’re having shortness of breath, lightheadedness, dizziness, passing out, feeling heart pounding you’ve got to take these as seriously as you would have pre-COVID times,” said Sidney.

Trident Medical Center says if you come into the E.R. it will look different then in the past.

COVID-19 patients are kept in a separate area then other patients and everyone is given a mask when they enter the building.