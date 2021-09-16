Charleston Hospitality Group announces mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all staff

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Hospitality Group announced Thursday all staff must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The group operates a number of popular restaurants in the Lowcountry, including Eli’s Table, JohnKing Grill, Queology, Honky Tonk Saloon, Toast! All Day, and a catering arm.

While most of the group’s more than 400 employees are already vaccinated, CEO Sam Mustafa said regular testing has been performed regularly on employees who have not yet been inoculated against the virus.

Mustafa said they developed a “widely-adopted plan with appropriate measures in place” to ensure safety remains a top priority.

Charleston Hospitality Group says they are adhering to a thorough sanitation process for customers to enjoy dining at their locations.

“Our number one priority is the safety of our staff and our guests. We know this sector of the job market is already burdened with shortages and feel that this will help mitigate some of those shortages while at the same time protecting people we care about,” said Mustafa.

All employees are required to be fully vaccinated by early October.