CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a job in Charleston’s booming hospitality and tourism industry?

Explore Charleston and the Lowcountry Hospitality Association will host a tourism job fair on Tuesday, June 14th at the Embassy Suites in North Charleston.

More than 20 employers from across the tri-county – restaurants, hotels, tours, and attractions – will be on hand for the hiring event.

“The tri-county area offers tremendous career opportunities in hospitality and tourism and continues to be one of our region’s most popular industries,” said Tommy Hall, president of the Lowcountry Hospitality Association and owner of Hall Management Group. “We are thrilled to host this hiring event where candidates can discover and meet a variety of organizations and positions all in one place, at one time.”

The event takes place from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Charleston Airport Hotel and Convention Center located at 5055 International Blvd, North Charleston, S.C. 29418.

Free parking is available and the event is being held near a CARTA stop.