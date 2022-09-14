CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As millions around the world pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, a downtown Charleston hotel is offering locals a way to honor the late monarch.

Guests are invited to join the Charleston Place hotel for afternoon tea on Sept. 19 at 12 p.m. for a special event called “The Crown Tea: A Southern Celebration Fit for a Queen.”

Attendees will gather in the Thoroughbred Club to raise a toast to Her Majesty the Queen with a Southern twist on traditional afternoon tea complete with a selection of sweet and savory treats.

Credit: The Charleston Place

In addition, guests will be treated to a complimentary glass of Bollinger Champagne, a personal favorite of the Queen herself.

Limited space is available.

Tickets are $65 per person and can be purchased online.