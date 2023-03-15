CHARLESTON, SC. (WCBD) – The pickleball craze is taking over the Charleston area with a local hotel hosting the city’s first rooftop tournament later this month.

The Loutrel in Downtown Charleston is hosting a rooftop pickleball tournament on March 26 in partnership with Short Court Sports and Addison Bay.

“The Loutrel’s rooftop will be transformed into a pickleball lovers paradise,” organizers say.

The rooftop will have a regulation-sized pickleball court for locals to play the sport at their leisure while enjoying Charleston’s historic cityscape.

There will be professionals present to give tips and demonstrations to participants.

For those who choose to spectate, the hotel will be serving up botanical cocktails and light bites to enjoy.

The tournament will begin with open court from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. followed by a pros exhibition match.

Tickets are $100 and include open bar access, light refreshments, a $25 Addison Bay gift card, and open play.

The Loutrel is located at 61 State Street.