CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD)–Affordable housing units in Charleston could be seeing significant improvements in the buildings and surrounding neighborhoods.

The Charleston Housing Authority plans to tear down 286 units built in the 1920s, 30s, and 40s, adding over 1,000 new workforce and affordable housing units.

“1100 units, we’re going from 286 to 1100, and they will be mixed again affordable housing, workforce housing, and several at market rate, but they will all be mixed. There will not be one affordable section and the other section market rate. They will all be the same,” said Herb Partlow, the Chairman of the board and commissioner for Charleston Housing Authority.

The plan will also add 10,000 square feet of community amenities, such as a fitness room, an outdoor playground, a pool, and a grocery store. Residents say they’re happy to be getting an upgrade at an affordable price.

“I choose to stay here because I’ve gotten an alternative on my income, and I’m on social security, and it doesn’t cover much,” said Paul Broderick.

The project comes with a $400 million price tag, but officials say it is necessary to tackle the city’s affordable housing crisis.

“It’s a step in the right direction to try and hit that 15,000 affordable housing shortage goal. We got a lot of work to do, and we’re happy to do it,” said Pete Sherman.

The Charleston Housing Authority said they’re currently in the design and planning phase but hope to start construction in 2025.