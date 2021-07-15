Charleston Housing Authority raising hourly pay rate for entry-level employees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Housing Authority is increasing pay for entry-level employees.

The Charleston agency, which says it’s “reinventing the future of affordable housing,” announced on Thursday that it was recognizing a national conversation about hourly employees.

“Wanting to ensure that every employee makes a living wage, the Housing Authority recently increased its entry pay rate to $15.00,” the agency said in a news release.

They say employee recruitment is a challenge and decided to raise their hourly pay rate by 6% to remain competitive in the marketplace.

The Charleston Housing Authority says it hopes the new rates coupled with the South Carolina State Health and Retirement Benefits will attract and retain talent.

Meanwhile, the housing authority through HUD’s rental assistance demonstration program will renovate all of its public housing units using tax credits and other incentives to attract private developers.

“It is going to renovate or replace all of the public housing properties it owns on the peninsula, West Ashley and in Mount Pleasant,” the agency said.

The move will expand its current inventory of 1,1400 units to 2,200-2,400 units over the next decade.