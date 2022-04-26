CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston city leaders say they are increasing security measures, when needed, at city events following an incident that happened Monday night at a North Charleston baseball field.

“Mayor Tecklenburg and CPD commanders have been in close contact since this incident occurred. CPD is currently reviewing security procedures at all city events, and will be implementing heightened protocols as appropriate,” said Jack O’Toole, a spokesman for the city.

What sounded like more than 30 shots were fired as children participated in a baseball game at Pepperhill Park in North Charleston.

While no children or parents were injured, bullet holes were found in at least three vehicles parked near the field.

Witnesses told investigators with the North Charleston Police Department that they saw a group of teenagers pull up and begin fist fighting before shots rang out.

No arrests have been made. North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to arrests in the case.