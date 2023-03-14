CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A cookie inspired by one of Charleston’s most iconic landmarks has hit grocery store shelves nationwide.

Credit: Campbell’s Snacks

Pepperidge Farm, a subsidiary of Campbell’s Soup Co., has released a new birthday cake cookie called “Charleston,” which the company said is a “destination that has become popular to celebrate life’s milestones, including birthdays.”

According to the company, the cookie’s white chocolate chips and colorful sprinkles were inspired by the pastel-colored houses of Rainbow Row on East Bay Street.

“We wanted to create an entirely new cookie experience for our fans that is both indulgent and evokes special memories and so we tied the famous street colors of Charleston’s “Rainbow Row” into our cookie’s rainbow sprinkles to give fans even more to celebrate,” Campbells Snacks marketing director Soroor Rahnama said.

Pepperidge Farm’s “Charleston” cookies are now available in U.S. stores for a suggested retail price of $5.09 for an 8.6-oz bag.