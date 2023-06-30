North Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston International Airport is expecting an increase in traffic with the 4th of July holiday just days away, and they say this year could be much busier than usual.

Deputy Executive Director and Chief Communications Officer, Spencer Pryor, said the 4th of July is always a busy time of year for travel but they expect a rise in passengers this holiday.

“We’re teetering between, conservatively, maybe a 5-8% increase. We said that for Memorial Day but we ended up with 15% over the previous year. So I’m going to be conservative and say the same thing maybe 5 to 8 knowing we’re probably going to come in a lot higher than that.”

While the numbers speak for busy travel, News 2 spoke to a handful of travelers in the airport on Friday, who said despite the hectic holiday weekend there are no major concerns.

Still, Pryor said there are preventative steps travelers can take to make sure they don’t run into any issues.

“One of the things we want to remind them is to give themselves time to get here, get to the airport at least 2 hours in advance,” said Pryor.

Airport officials also say the curbside back check service is another great option to speed up the travel process.

