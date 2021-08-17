Charleston interior designer breaks mold with new HGTV show ‘Breaking Bland’

DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry interior designer Mary Welch Fox Stasik is putting her creativity on display to push people out of their comfort zones.

Adding a splash of creativity to Charleston’s historic homes, the interior designer started with her own.

“Rearranging my room. You know textures, colors, fabrics, patterns,” said Stasik.

Stasik has always had a love for the arts and knew she wanted to turn that passion into a business.

“I didn’t understand, you know, how I wanted to make that happen,” said Stasik.

Her inspiration came from an unlikely place “…and then HGTV was really, I watched that when I was in college and was like ding, ding, ding you can be an interior designer for a living,” said Stasik.

Switching majors from biology to design, Stasik never looked back. After school, she worked for another designer who taught her to break the mold.

“That just showed me that I did not need to stay within like the four walls of a box,” said Stasik.

Years later, the interior designer eventually got a show of her own called ‘Breaking Bland’ on HGTV.

“I don’t even know, don’t pinch me, I don’t want to wake up,” Stasik laughed.

Still honoring the tradition of every home with her new show she helps bring in some modern flare.

“I think mixing modern and traditional is one of my favorite design pairs like you can there are so many different combos, but the combo of the two speaks to me and speaks to my heart and it’s a lot of fun to work with those kinds of parameters and the architecture is so gorgeous here it’s you know, it sets the stage for a really nice moment,” said Stasik.

You can watch the show Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on HGTV.