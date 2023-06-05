NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston International Airport is beefing up its security efforts with the recent addition of new K9s trained by the Transportation Security Administration.

According to officials, two K-9 officers — Adam Browning and Angela Peterson — attended the National Explosives Detection Canine Program at Lackland Airforce Base in San Antonio, Texas. The four-month program trains and deploys canine teams that protect the transportation industry nationwide.

“Our goal, working alongside our federal partner, is to collectively enhance the passenger experience while maintaining a high level of safety,” said Elliott Summey, Charleston International Airport Executive Director and CEO. “This partnership with TSA will allow us to provide additional resources to the millions of passengers that use our facility.”

Officials said canine teams can detect explosives and provide a “visible deterrent to terrorism directed toward transportation systems.”

“This is a true example of teamwork,” David McMahon, TSA Federal Security Director-South Carolina said. “CHS was willing to sponsor their own officers to work alongside us to provide more resources to effectively screen passengers during peak times at the state’s busiest airport.”

Officer Browning was paired with a German Shorthaired Pointer named Boa and Officer Peterson is paired with a German Shepard named Ribi.

In order to complete the course, officials said canine teams were required to demonstrate proficiency in different transportation environments including airport, terminal, freight, cargo, baggage, vehicle, bus, ferry, and rail.

This partnership between TSA and CHS is the first of its kind in the country, according to Summey.