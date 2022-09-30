NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston International Airport airfield has been closed due to high winds from Hurricane Ian.

Airport officials said Joint Base Charleston notified them of the closure around 9:00 a.m.

The airfield closes once winds reach 35 knots (40 mph) or greater.

The airfield will reopen at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Passengers with flights in and out of CHS should contact airlines directly for specific flight information.