Charleston International Airport celebrates grand opening of its new five tier parking garage

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston International Airport will cut the ribbon for their brand new parking garage this afternoon.

The Charleston International Airport is the busiest airport in the state. With Charleston ranked a top city for the past few years, parking has become a big issue.

Officials say this was much needed with more people using the airport. We’re officially in the holiday season and the airport is expecting to see an increase in travelers.

Construction for the new parking garage began back in March.

The new garage has five levels and the public can park on levels 2-5. Estimated at one million square feet, there is a total of nearly 2,500 spaces.

The new garage also has ten electric stations and 200 security cameras and there is now a parking management system.

The garage has signs on each floor showing the number of available spaces. Officials say there will also be new landscaping.

Overall construction of the new garage cost about $88 million. The airport is celebrating the completion with a ribbon cutting Thursday at 11 a.m.