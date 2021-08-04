Charleston International Airport hosting job fair to fill multiple job openings

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston International Airport is hosting a job fair Wednesday to fill multiple job openings.

The job fair will be held Wednesday, August 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. inside the Charleston International Airport.

THose interested in participating in the job fair should come dressed for success and have multiple copies of their resume on hand to present. Participants will get a chance to speak directly to hiring managers looking to fill positions.

Airport concessionaires, contractors, customs and border patrol, and the Charleston County Aviation Authority will be a part of the event.

Parking vouchers will be provided to attendees of the job fair.