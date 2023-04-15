North Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston International Airport hosted travel test runs for families of children with disabilities on Saturday.

“Travel can be overwhelming. Our goal is to make the airport safe and accessible for everyone who passes through our doors,” says Elliott Summey, airport CEO and executive director.

The Charleston County Aviation Authority, Delta Airlines, and The Arc collaborated to host a Wings for All event for people with autism or intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) and their families to experience a busy airport.

During the event, participants checked in to receive their boarding passes, passed through the TSA security checkpoint, waited in the boarding area, and boarded a Delta Airlines 737 Aircraft.

The goal of Wings for All is to alleviate the stress of air travel with practice and to educate airport and airline personnel on ways to improve the experience for passengers with autism spectrum disorders and I/DD.