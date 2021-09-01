Charleston International Airport now a smoke-free campus

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston International Airport is now a smoke-free campus.

The smoking ban began September 1st and includes all enclosed public spaces, outside of the terminal building, shuttles, sidewalks, rest areas, both public and employee parking lots, and other Airport Authority-owned buildings and facilities.

Officials with Charleston International Airport say the purpose of the smoking ban is to maintain the health, safety and wellness of those who are visiting or traveling through the airport.

“The ban will include cigarettes, cigars, pipes, vapes, puff bars, and any device that smoke or vapor that may be harmful to travelers,” said airport officials.

“Our mission is to make the airport campus a safe and healthy environment for travelers, guests, and workers,” said Elliott Summey, CEO of Charleston International Airport. “The health risks associated with secondhand smoke are irrefutable. Creating a smoke-free environment at CHS will help us achieve this goal.”

Charleston County Aviation Authority Police Department will enforce the ban and those who do not comply will be subject to fines.

Public announcements are set to begin immediately.