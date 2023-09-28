NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston airport has seen a record number of travelers through the first nine months of year, a trend that officials expect will continue.

Charleston International Airport saw more than four million passengers pass through the airport between January and August.

Officials say they expect to see more than six million travelers by the end of the year, putting it on pace to break the previous record set in 2022.

CEO Elliott Summey said the airport has started several projects aimed at making the passenger experience more efficient and enjoyable, including quicker bag checks and more dining options.

“With most of our airlines, you can check your bag at the curb, you can check your bag in the parking garage…you don’t have to carry it all the way here to do it and that’s free to our passengers,” he said. “That’s something the airport is paying for to make that experience even better.”

News 2 spoke with several passengers who say the airport’s efforts are paying off.

“It was a really good flight and I didn’t have to wait a long time for my luggage,” traveler Edy Davis said. “You know my luggage was there and everyone is nice and friendly.”

Summey also noted that his team is working with partners to recruit additional low-cost airlines and add new destinations, giving passengers more options when traveling to and from the Holy City.

“We want to really go after non-stop destinations,” Summey said. “If you go back to June, July 2020, we flew to 22 non-stop destinations. Today, we fly with 67 with more to come. And with more international to come, we know what’s on the horizon so we’re getting ready for those opportunities.

Charleston International Airport currently services 13 airlines with another expected to be added by the end of the year.