Charleston International Airport opens holiday overflow parking lot

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The holidays mark some of the busiest airport travel days so Charleston International Airport will open a Holiday Overflow Parking lot with special rates for travelers.

On Monday, the holiday parking lot will become available only for travelers who will be parked until after Christmas Day. The lot will cost a special daily rate of $8 and must be paid at the time of entry.

Beginning Monday, December 20th the holiday parking lot will operate on the following schedule:

Monday (12/20)- 9:00 AM until last departure.

Tuesday (12/21)- 6:00 AM until last departure or lot becomes full.

Wednesday (12/23)- 6:00 AM until last departure or lot becomes full.

CHS reminds travelers that spaces in the lot will fill up fast, so you should arrive at least two hours prior to your scheduled flights.