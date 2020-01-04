Charleston International Airport plans on parking and terminal extensions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston International Airport is planning to extend parking, the terminal, and airfield elements.

The extension would include the five level parking garage that will handle more than 3,000 vehicles.

The garage would cost around $100 million.

It’s expected to be completed by November.

Around that time, the airport will start working on an airline ticket hall addition.

The expansion will reportedly add enough counter space to accommodate about five new airlines.

Altogether, the projects will cost around $305 million.

