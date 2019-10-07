Charleston International Airport ranked #7 best in the US

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston International Airport has been named among the best airports in the United States by Conde Nast readers!

The airport was ranked #7 among the top 10 best airports in the country.

“It’s more than mere proximity to one of our readers’ favorite cities that sets this airport apart,” the publication said in its report. “A recent terminal upgrade created a bright, airy space where it’s a pleasure to hang out, with outposts of local favorites like the Caviar & Bananas gourmet market and the Charleston Beer Works.”

Since the completion of its major renovation project, Charleston International Airport has seen a major increase in passenger traffic.

Readers also noted the airport’s new transatlantic flights to London via British Airways – which are expected to continue next Spring.

Indianapolis International Airport was ranked number 1 while the airport in Austin, Texas came in at number 10.