Charleston International Airport releases statement on the Coronavirus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Aviation Authority released a statement on the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

They say that they are aware of the presumptive positive case and remain in contact with the South Carolina Department of Heath and Environmental Control (DHEC).

“The safety of our employees, passengers and partners remains our top priority,” said Paul G. Campbell, Aviation Authority Director and CEO.

“Our team is continuing to work closely with federal and state agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) to monitor the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and implement preventative measures to help manage and mitigate the spread of the virus within our facility.” Paul G. Campbell, Aviation Authority Director and CEO

DHEC says that the risk to the public remains low and that there is no evidence of ongoing transmission in the community at this time.

The Charleston International Airport has implemented measures to help fight against the disease such as: