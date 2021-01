NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston International Airport reported a significant decrease in passengers over the 2020 New Year’s holiday compared to 2019.

A spokesman for the airport said fliers were down about 50%.

Between December 28th and January 3rd, around 24,000 people flew in and out of the airport.

That’s down compared to nearly 45,000 fliers during the same period last year.

Many people opted to stay home amid the pandemic and a rise in COVID-19 cases.