Charleston International Airport sees major increase in travelers during Thanksgiving holiday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston International Airport saw a massive uptick in travelers during the Thanksgiving holiday compared to last year.

More than 8,500 travelers boarded a plane at the airport (each day) Tuesday and Wednesday heading into the holiday, compared to about 3,700 passengers (each day) in 2020.

Travel was greatly impacted in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, with many cities still seeing lockdowns and families canceling Thanksgiving plans to slow transmission of the virus.

But air travel rebounded this year. Charleston International Airport reported a massive increase in travelers in the three days following the Thanksgiving holiday. More than 6,300 passengers boarded an airplane on Black Friday, and more than 17,500 combined passengers hopped on a flight between Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers: