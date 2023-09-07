CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tourism officials in the Lowcountry say now that summer is slowing down, they notice a booming trend. Officials say there has been a big jump in people visiting the Charleston metro area in the last two years compared to previous years.

The Charleston International Airport reported that more travelers came through their doors this summer than in 2022.

Memorial Day weekend

2022: 52,849 passengers

2023: 60,541 passengers

15% increase 4th of July weekend

2022: 59,240 passengers

2023: 62,149 passengers

5% increase Labor Day weekend

2022: 37,483 passengers

2023: 43,141 passengers

15% increase

The airport saw an increase in travelers over each of these three major summer holiday weekends. With a focus on just those three weekends, that’s a combined 11% increase in people at the airport.

The increase in passengers can be seen in different communities around Charleston this summer

as well. Local beach communities saw heavy travel this summer, according to the Charleston area Convention and Visitors’ Bureau, The Isle of Palms vacation rentals saw an 80% occupancy from June to August.

News 2 spoke with Folly Beach County Park officials, who say that just this past Labor Day weekend they saw 5,000 visitors at the county park alone.

The Executive Vice President for Explore Charleston, Doug Warner, said this summer’s numbers show a full bounce back from the pandemic.

“The numbers this year were pretty, you know, one week would be slightly above, one week would be slightly below, but the numbers have really been tracking 2022 numbers, which is a good thing. Our beach communities have had really strong business this year,” said Warner.

Spirit Airlines announced on Thursday a new service from Charleston International Airport to Las Vegas; there are currently 13 airlines that offer service to and from the Lowcountry.