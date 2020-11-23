Charleston International Airport teams up with MUSC offering free COVID testing before holiday travel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Starting Monday, the Charleston International Airport will begin offering free COVID-19 testing for travelers and people in the area.

You are able to get tested before you holiday flights at the airport, but doctors recommend getting tested at least 48 hours before your scheduled flight.

The testing location outside the airport’s parking garage is not exclusive to travelers.

Do not expect to get tested and have results in 15 minutes before your departure. It’s still going to take that 1-2 days to process results. This is also another MUSC convenience site for people living in North Charleston.

“Right now we don’t have an asset that’s permanently based out of North Charleston, that’s why we want to do the Beta there. And so, we’re hoping that it’s more conveinent for our patients that live out of the northern part of the Lowcountry, versus having to come down to West Ashley to get tested or some of our other locations,” said Thomas Crawford, COO of MUSC.

Crawford anticipates 1,200 to 1,400 people getting tested today alone.

The mobile test site will be open from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.