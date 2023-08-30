NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston International Airport announced that the Air Traffic Control Tower will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane Idalia.

“Our airline partners are adjusting their flight operations, and it looks like the last arriving and departing flights will take prior to the tower closing today,” spokesperson Spencer Pryor said.

The tower is expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday.

It is recommended that passengers contact airlines directly for specific information on flight impacts, delays, and cancellations.

For Charleston International Airport flight status information, click here.

This story is breaking and may be updated.