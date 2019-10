CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston International Airport was voted number seven among the top 10 best airports in the United States.

According to Conde Nast, a record 600,000 registered voters weighed in on the survey.

Fans of Charleston International said the recent terminal upgrade created a bright, airy space where it’s a pleasure to hang out before your flight.

According to the Conde Nast poll, Charleston also took the number one spot for “Best Small Cities in the United States”.