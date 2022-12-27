NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Travel chaos continues Tuesday at Charleston International Airport as thousands of flight cancellations nationwide wreak havoc for passengers heading home from holiday celebrations.

As of 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, 24 flights had been canceled in the past 24 hours at Charleston International Airport, according to FlightAware.

Nationwide on Tuesday, over 2,900 flights within, into, or out of the United States were canceled, while over 3,300 domestic flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

“I’m completely perplexed that every flight is canceled. Even the southern routes,” said Tracye Caughell, a Southwest Airlines passenger traveling to Tulsa, Oklahoma out of Charleston International Airport Tuesday morning.

Caughell said she has been flying Southwest since the 1970s. She said she was frustrated with the airline’s lack of communication about canceled flights and information on how to book a new one.

“You’re not going to find anything online, and you’re not going to be able to get through on the phone lines,” she said.

Over 2,500 of Southwest’s flights were reported by FlightAware to be canceled Tuesday afternoon — that’s over 63 percent of the airline’s total flights. Meanwhile, 525, or 13 percent, of Southwest’s flights were delayed.

Data from FlightAware showed Southwest’s cancellations made up over half of all flight cancellations across the globe Tuesday morning.

Southwest said in a statement Monday the airline will only be flying about one-third of their schedule for the next several days.

“These operational conditions forced daily changes to our flight schedule at a volume and magnitude that still has the tools our teams use to recover the airline operating at capacity,” Southwest said.

Worldwide, over 4,700 flights have been canceled on Tuesday so far, according to FlightAware.

Airport officials remind all travelers to check with their airline before arriving at the airport.

#IFlyCHS is aware of the delays and cancellations with @SouthwestAir. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and encourage passengers to check with their airlines before arriving at the airport.



Safe travels! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/yXT7qeqGx9 — Charleston International Airport (@iflyCHS) December 27, 2022

Officials at Charleston International Airport also remind travelers to arrive early and leave extra time for remote parking and shuttling.

Click here to track departures, arrivals, and flight cancellations at Charleston International Airport.