Charleston International preparing for an anticipated busy weekend ahead of holiday travels

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Many prepare for travel ahead of the upcoming holidays to enjoy the last bit of Summer, with health officials worried as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Health officials are urging that those not vaccinated should not participate in any holiday travel over the upcoming weekend.

According to Triple A, a “surprising” number of people are flying internationally this holiday weekend. Charleston International Airport predicts many travelers will stay closer to home with children being back in schools.

Despite those predictions, the number of travelers this weekend will top Labor Day travel from the 2020 year, but not enough to break July’s record breaking travel numbers.

“Certainly we’ll see more folks and we’re ready for them, we’re prepared as always,” said Elliot Summey, Executive Director of Charleston County Aviation Authority. “And we’re just telling folks, make sure you give yourself plenty of time to get here as usual, because we will see more folks, see more TSA lines and that kind of thing.”

There remains a federal mask mandate in place for the airport and will be enforced as travelers head out of town.

CDC officials say even those who are vaccinated and choose to travel should be mindful to wear masks while indoors.

