CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A downtown Charleston restaurant will temporarily close at the start of the new year to undergo some enhancements.

Sorelle, whose menu boasts a modern spin on classic southern Italian cuisine, said in an announcement on Friday that the restaurant will close for about two weeks beginning January 1, 2024.

Some of the changes coming to the Broad Street restaurant include acoustic refinements in the dining room and equipment upgrades. Staff development and culture enrichment, along with crafting new community experiences is also on the list.

“Exciting things are shimmering behind the scenes. We can’t wait to share more about how we’re resetting the table for 2024,” the restaurant said in an Instagram post.

Sorelle will be closed through Sunday, January 14.