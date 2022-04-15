CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Ukraine is home to one of the world’s largest Jewish communities and many of the more than 200,000 Jewish-Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries like Poland, Moldova, and Romania to escape the war.

On Friday, Jewish people across the world will gather to share the story of Passover, an especially poignant message for Jewish-Ukrainian refugees.

Passover commemorates the Israelites’ escape from slavery in ancient Egypt. The holiday’s name originates from the story that before the Jews fled Egypt, their firstborn children were “passed over” and spared from death. Because the Jews had to leave in a hurry, there was no time for the bread to rise which is why Jewish people eat matzah for the duration of the eight-day holiday.

The Charleston Jewish Federation explains there are parallels between the story of Passover and the current situation with Jews fleeing Ukraine.

Charleston Jewish Federation, along with Jewish organizations and Federation chapters across North America, have partnered to raise money for seder meals and matzah for refugees. Together, more than $40 million has been raised, about $60,000 of that raised locally in Charleston.

Jewish Charlestonians are not just lending support monetarily, but also through their seders at home.

For example, some are adding supplemental prayers for peace or readings about the crisis in Ukraine, while others are adding items to the seder plate such as olives to symbolize peace, borscht, and sunflower seeds to symbolize Ukraine’s national flower.