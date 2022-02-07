Charleston law enforcement working to crack down on gang-related violence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina saw a dramatic increase in murders statewide over the past five years, most of which can be attributed to gang activity.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department said gang-related crimes are a growing problem and something they’re working with agencies across the Lowcountry to address.

“We have several detectives that are investigating gang violence. Activities that we can attribute back through investigations to various gangs in the area,” said Lt. Michael Thomas, who leads the Special Investigations Unit at CPD.

State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel held a rare press conference last June to talk about the dramatic increase in the number of murders across South Carolina.

Murders increased 51% over the past five years

Murders are up 25% just from 2019-2020

114 more people were murdered in 2020

Keel credits gang activity as one of the key factors behind that increase.

“We’re seeing a lot of gang violence. You know, there’s one shooting, and a day later, there’s going to be a retaliatory shooting,” he said.

So, how does the Charleston Police Department try to stop those retaliatory shootings? “We hold weekly meetings with other local agencies – for instance, one department may have a violent act or shooting, we discuss suspects, victims, witness statements, things like that, and we can share it with each other.”

Once specific gang members are identified, “we are able to identify areas in order to increase our police presence to deter a possibility of retaliation,” said Lt. Thomas.

Their method has worked. “That has occurred in the last year or two, and we have effectively kept things calm in our various areas following initial shootings.”

Bug gang activity in Charleston is not limited to just shootings or murders. Even some of those vehicle break-in crimes can be gang-related.

“We also see gangs involved in property crimes and drug trafficking,” said Lt. Thomas. “Property crimes, I’m talking about, we have traced back some breaking and entering (cases) where handguns were stolen out of cars. It can end up in the hands of gang members who commit crimes.”

There are a variety of gang structures here.

“We see neighborhood groups, like smaller neighborhood groups, that act geographically. We also see ties to larger traditional gangs such as disciples, crips, bloods all those are operating in the Charleston area.”

In September, law enforcement announced arrests on drug charges against 13 alleged members of the “West Cash” gang, a gang that operates out of West Ashley.

“What would you say to someone who may be concerned about gang activity in their area?”

“I would say to the public, we always have Crime Stoppers that you can remain anonymous. You can call in to give tips, you can call our office at special investigations, we will always return your calls. We will always meet with you in private if you prefer that.”