Charleston lawyer claims his innocence in charges for pointing gun at CPD cadet

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Jason Taylor, a Charleston lawyer charged for pointing a gun at a CPD cadet, says that he is innocent.

A nest camera video captured outside of Jason Taylor’s Downtown Charleston home on October 6th.

Taylor says he felt threatened when he claims a man wearing all black approached him, police say that man is actually a cadet and was on a ride-along with an officer.

Taylor has a concealed weapons permit and says he felt threatened when he thought the cadet was reaching to pull out a weapon.

According to police documents, Taylor pointed a gun at the cadet. But, Taylor says the video shows that never happened.

“At that point the video shows I complied with every lawful order even though the gun was never pointed at anyone specifically,” said Jason Taylor, a Charleston lawyer.

Taylor is currently out on bond, he is charged with aggravated assault.