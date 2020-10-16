Charleston lawyer claims his innocence in charges for pointing gun at CPD cadet

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Jason Taylor, a Charleston lawyer charged for pointing a gun at a CPD cadet, says that he is innocent.

A nest camera video captured outside of Jason Taylor’s Downtown Charleston home on October 6th.

Taylor says he felt threatened when he claims a man wearing all black approached him, police say that man is actually a cadet and was on a ride-along with an officer.

Taylor has a concealed weapons permit and says he felt threatened when he thought the cadet was reaching to pull out a weapon.

According to police documents, Taylor pointed a gun at the cadet. But, Taylor says the video shows that never happened.

“At that point the video shows I complied with every lawful order even though the gun was never pointed at anyone specifically,” said Jason Taylor, a Charleston lawyer.

Taylor is currently out on bond, he is charged with aggravated assault.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES