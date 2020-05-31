Charleston leaders announce fund to help the community recover from local protests

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local leaders held a press conference outside Morris Brown AME Church following Saturday’s protests in downtown Charleston.

State Senator Marlon Kimpson thanked residents for their efforts to clean up King Street, Meeting Street and other areas of downtown and said they are giving the feeling of hope and optimism “that we can put a plan forward collectively using our community to report, replace and rebuild.”

Sen. Kimpson said he and his fellow legislators are ready to roll up their sleeves to constructively begin to put the city back together.

“There is no excuse for violence, and we must condemn looting, rioting, and all forms that are counter-productive to what we want to do as policy makers,” he said.

He also anticipates launching a fund designed to help rebuild damage in the community.

Sen. Kimpson said they have already had an anonymous donor who agreed to match $25K raised and received a call from a local lawyer who pledged $5,000.

“What we want to do with the funds raised is rebuild damage in our community and also reach out to those who are suffering and create programs for young people who have given up hope,” he said.

Details about the fund have not yet been released. We will update this story with that information once it has been announced.