CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are preparing for the 25th Annual Charleston St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Downtown Charleston. City leaders, tourists, and business owners say they are excited for the parade.

“It’s good to be back out and be around people and have a good time,” says Cody Scott, who is visiting from Tennessee.

Parade committee members say, they are grateful to be back at it after a three-year hiatus

“We thought for a while it might be off, but it’s going to be a great day and a great parade,” says Jimmy Finnegan, the Chairman of the Charleston St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee.

Downtown businesses are eager for the parade as well owners of Tommy Condon’s Irish Pub say they expect it to be their busiest day of the year.

“Our menus are awesome all Irish favorites everyone expects. I ordered 162 kegs so we are ready to go,” says Allan Vandall, the Co-Owner Tommy Condon’s Irish Pub.

Officials say 100 groups are participating in the parade. Kevin Gwinn is a bagpiper with the Eastern Long Island Police Pipes and Drums, and the group is made up of musicians from 13 different police agencies. They say they’re looking forward to their first performance in Charleston’s parade

“We played in Ireland and all over the country, but we have never played in Charleston so we are very excited about it,” says Gwinn.

Charleston leaders and participants say they are most excited to show off their Irish heritage for the Lowcountry.

“We are very proud of our heritage and we are happy to be marching tomorrow,” says Gwinn.

The parade is between Radcliffe and Broad street and starts at 10 a.m. and committee members anticipate the parade lasting up to 1 hour 45 minutes.