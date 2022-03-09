CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Members of the West Ashley Revitalization Commission will meet Wednesday night to discuss the future of a vacant lot in West Ashley.

The City of Charleston acquired the vacant Piggly Wiggly location on Sumar Street in 2017 since that acquisition the officials have worked with community members and civil engineers to envision different possibilities for the space.

The Sumar Street redevelopment site is a 2.5-acre parcel of land located at a central entrance point of West Ashley.

The Commission will meet to discuss the progress on redevelopment at 5:30 pm.

You can watch that meeting here.