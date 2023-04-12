CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With summer on its way, recreation leaders across the Lowcountry are looking for more help at pools and recreation centers.

Charleston city leaders said they have hired a new management company, USA Management, for recruiting, training, and certifications. They hope to hire seasonal employees to help with summer day camps, specialty camps, and lifeguards.

The MLK pool in downtown Charleston, the Bayview community pool, and other community centers across the city are just some of the locations looking to hire.

Incentives are being offered for part time employees, like $500 sign-on bonuses and pay starting at $17-$18 an hour.

Laurie Yarbrough, who serves as the director of recreation for the City of Charleston, said she is noticing more of an uptick this year in people applying for positions compared to years past.

She’s hoping this new partnership will help with the process of getting more help at recreation centers in the community.

“We are hoping that will have a better impact on our hiring situations this summer,” said Yarborough.

You must be 16 years old to apply for summer jobs within the city. If you are interested, you can visit golifeguarding.com for any summer position or head to the city’s website.