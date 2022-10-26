MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you feeling lucky? $700,000,000 is up for grabs in one of the biggest Powerball jackpots of the year and the fifth-largest Powerball in history.

Lottery players are flocking to gas stations across the Lowcountry to purchase tickets in hopes of making their dreams come true.

South Carolina has been a source of good luck when it comes to past winners. Just this week, a Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach won a player $1,000,000,000 and another worth $200,000 was sold in Greenville.

And back in 2018, the largest Mega Millions jackpot of all time – $1.5 billion – was won by a woman in Simpsonville.

As for Wednesday night’s drawing, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 293 million. But that’s not stopping many in the Lowcountry from snagging a ticket.

“It is selling more than normal, very much so… she’s selling ten of them right now,” said Ronda, a Circle K employee.

Aside from the jackpot, there are eight other ways to win. Ronda said you can bump up your chances by getting the ‘Double Play.’

“If you ever play – get the double up,” she said. “If you don’t win – they draw another six numbers. Your numbers don’t change, but if this comes up on the second set of numbers that they draw, you get the million-dollar winner.”

Drawings happen Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 10:59 p.m.