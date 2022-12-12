CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A magician from Charleston will appear on a new History Channel series this week.

Howard Blackwell, owner and resident performer at Holy City Magic, will display some of his collected Houdini memorabilia when the series airs Wednesday, December 14 at 8:00 p.m.

The show, ‘Pawn Stars Do America,’ which is a spin-off of the popular ‘Pawn Stars,” follows Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison, and Austin Russell connect with fans in eight different cities in search of some remarkable items.

In addition to showing off some of his memorabilia from the early 1900s escape artist, Blackwell will also recreate one of Houdini’s “dangerous illusions” when the show airs on Dec. 14.

Holy City Magic is an intimate speakeasy-style theater on John Street in downtown Charleston. Guests can browse historical magic and sideshow memorabilia including numerous Houdini artifacts and movie props.

Blackwell typically performs at the theater on Friday and Saturday nights.