Charleston makes history as city’s first-ever Disability Pride Month is announced

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston will be having its inaugural Disability Pride Month on July 10th from 1 P.M. – 5 P.M. at Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company.

People with disabilities has recognized their own Disability Pride month each July for over 30 years. July is the prime time to highlight the countless achievements and values of everyone in the Disabilities Community.

Charleston will be one of the few cities in the U.S. to recognize Disability Pride, despite the vast population of those with disabilities. To this day, no other state has officially observed the month at the national level.

Hosted by HEART Inclusive Arts Community, Disability Pride aims to celebrate the inclusiveness of the disabilities community, which is more than a means of pushing for acceptance or self-advocacy.

The celebration will feature live music and entertainment, including performances by the V-Tones, HEART, Plantation Singers, and more. Local vendors will be present in addition to games, arts, and crafts.

The free event is open to the public of all ages.

For more information on Disability Pride, visit www.heartsc.org/disabilitypride.