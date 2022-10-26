CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – National Geographic unveiled Wednesday its annual list of the Best of the World 25 “must-see destinations,” which includes the Holy City.

The list is themed around travel destinations and experiences which the magazine said: “leverages the benefits of tourism to strengthen their local communities, natural and built environments, and sense of place.”

Charleston is featured under the ‘culture’ category among the likes of Appian Way, Italy; Busan, South Korea; Longmen Grottoes, Henan Province, China; and Egypt.

Boasting beautiful historic charm, delicious southern cuisine, and an inviting environment for tourists, the listing highlights the city’s efforts to open the International African American Museum in January 2023. The museum is located at a place where enslaved Africans were brought when they arrived in America in the 18th and 19th centuries.

“Nine galleries tell harrowing tales of the Middle Passage and the horrors of plantation life. But they also uncover stories of the triumph of the enslaved and their enduring cultural contributions, including a section devoted to the Gullah Geechee people who live along the Atlantic coast from the Carolinas to Florida and continue some of the African traditions of their ancestors,” National Geographic wrote in its listing.

You can see the “Best of the World 2023” article by clicking here.