Charleston man, 27, arrested on child sexual abuse charges

Christopher Philip Eaton Fisher, 27, has been arrested on child sex abuse charges. (Charleston County Detention Center booking photo)

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 27-year-old man has been arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography.

Christopher Philip Eaton Fisher, 27, was arrested on Monday after investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that he distributed and possessed child porn.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators worked with the Charleston Police Department in making the arrest.

Fisher is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree.

The case will be investigated by South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office.