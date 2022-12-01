CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Authorities have arrested an 89-year-old man on domestic violence charges after he reportedly pointed a gun at his wife’s head.

Lee McCaskill is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an auto shop on Ashley River Road Tuesday shortly before 5:00 p.m. in reference to a weapons incident.

According to arrest affidavits, the victim, identified as McCaskill’s wife, told deputies that she was sitting in a chair at their home when her husband came downstairs and began swearing at her.

McCaskill then reportedly put a silver revolver to his wife’s head and threatened her saying “you won’t live,” the affidavit states.

The victim was able to run out of the house after McCaskill walked into the kitchen.

McCaskill was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center, however, jail records indicate that he was released on a $35,000 bond.